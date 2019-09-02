FARMINGTON — The 'streak' continues for Farmington football.

The Farmers rolled a 28-7 season-opening victory over visiting Stark County on Friday night. This pushes their regular season win streak to 28, dating back to Week 1 of 2016.

Blake Springer’s 65-yard touchdown run came on the Farmers’ offensive play of the game. He added another first-half score.

Farmington, who was just outside the Class 3A preseason state ranks, last lost a non-playoff game on Oct. 23, 2015 — a 31-30 setback to host Rushville-Industry. A two-point conversion catch from Farmer fullback Gavin Garcia set the final score with 1:46 left in the game.

Some things — but not a lot — have changed in the 1,408 days since the Farmers last tasted regular-season defeat. The No. 1 movie in America back then was "The Martian" starring Matt Damon in his Academy Award nominated performance.

The Weeknd held the country's top song, 'The Hills', while a gallon of gas cost $2.51 — $0.92 cheaper than the previous year. "Hamilton" was making just its second month of its run on Broadway.

In the sporting world, the 2015 World Series between the Kansas City Royals and New York Mets was just four days away. Week 7 of the NFL season two days later would be a bye week for the Chicago Bears, but feature a 24-6 win for the St. Louis Rams over the Cleveland Browns.