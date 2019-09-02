Wethersfield placed seventh in it own tournament on Saturday. It defeated Farmington 21-13, 21-16.

“Happy to pull that last one out,” said Wethersfield coach Tonya Vincent. “Fifteen girls got playing time. That’s a good thing.”

In pool play, Wethersfield lost a three-set match to Eureka, the defending tournament champ. Wethersfield also lost a three-set match to Mercer County and a two-set match to Erie-Prophetstown.

“Took a couple of good teams to three sets. Farmington was big and tall,” Vincent said. She then identified a point of emphasis for future practices: “Our passing was not super effective, so that’s something to work on.”

Orion won the championship match over Mercer County, 21-15, 21-15. Princeville defeated Eureka 21-13, 21-18 for third place. Bureau Valley beat Erie-Prophetstown 24-25, 21-2, 15-13 for fifth place.

At Spring Valley

Kewanee defeated Stark County 17-25, 25-23, 15-8 in the fifth-place match at the Early Bird Tournament held at Hall High School

Tristan Nolan had 10 kills, Kendal Bennison had eight assists and three aces, Emma LaFollette had three aces, and Josie DeBord 6 digs for Kewanee.

Stark County went 1-3 in pool play, picking up a three-set victory over Hall.

Kewanee is 3-3 on the season.

Kewanee opened pool play with a 25-5, 25-10 victory over Galva. Nolan had five kills and Dana Eble four kills. Kylie Brock had three aces and Bennison eight assists.

St. Bede beat Kewanee 25-14, 23-25, 15-7. Eble had six kills, Bennison 9 assists while Tristan Nolan and Gracey Damron two blocks each. DeBord added five digs.

Kewanee closed pool play with a rematch against Sherrard, which had won Thursday’s regular-season meeting. Again, Sherrard prevailed, 25-23, 17-25, 15-13. Eble had four kills, Nolan three kills, Alynn Duarte three kills, Bennison nine assists, Nolan two blocks and Damron two blocks. DeBord had five digs.

Galva lost to Hall in the seventh-place match, 25-13, 25-20. Galva went 0-3 in pool play.