PTHS to face Unity Friday, a preview

Pontiac entered the 2019 season quite young in key positions. They kids actually did rather well considering the circumstances. There were some things that didn’t go so well, but for the most part, it was OK. After all, PTHS came away with a win.

But this week is different. This time Pontiac is on the road and taking a team that was a two-point conversion short of winning. This week it’s now a matter of seeing how much growth has taken place.

Pontiac will take its 1-0 record to Unity in Tolono and take on the 0-1 Rockets on their brand new artificial turf. One thing PTHS head coach Alan Kuchefski said was that he’s glad Unity already had a home game and the hoopla of the new surface being used for the first time is over.

This is because his concern is with a team being led by sophomore quarterback Wyatt Griffith and sophomore running back Brady Monahan. These two rookies were supposed to receive some pretty good protection in seniors Steven Lewis up front and Justin Grieff at fullback.

But Lewis and Grieff, along with sophomore lineman Ty Jensen, got hurt last week and missed most of the contest. Lewis and Grieff will be game-time decisions this week, but it’s quite possible they will get another week to recuperate. Jensen should be back in a few weeks.

“It’s one of those things where we have top prepare like they are absolutely not playing,” Kuchefski said. “We’ve had to do a little bit of shifting around of positions of some guys, we’re taking a look at different things.”

Making changes is part of the game, but the key will be how the players respond, especially after many got their first taste of varsity football and now have a physical understanding of what to expect.

“You do hope to see a lot of improvement between Week 1 and Week 2 because you have some guys who (for the first time) really see how fast it goes and how hard people are hitting,” Kuchefski said. “Until they see (it), they don’t really understand how to turn it up in their own effort.”

But there is a slight issue that has risen in the Indians’ camp. Kuchefski pointed out Wednesday that everyone isn’t exactly on the same page.

“This was probably the worst week of practice we’ve had,” Kuchefski said. “I don’t know if it’s shell-shock seeing so many injured or what. We can’t have weeks of practice like we just had if we’re going to be a successful team.”

Unity lost 21-20 to Illinois Valley Central last week when a two-point conversion try. The Rockets and Grey Ghosts traded scores with IVC never trailing.

“They’re a tough group, they like to run a power off-tackle play,” Kuchefski said of the Rockets. “They had some success with that last week.

“Their passing game wasn’t quite as sharp, but what I’m worried about is if they are going to try to out tough us and keep running those power run plays until we stop them. We have to come up and stop them.”

Hank Cain led the Rockets in rushing with 128 yards. Nate Reinhart was 6 of 11 passing for 90 yards and a 52-yard touchdown play. He also ran two keepers for touchdowns. Jared Routh had 60 receiving yards, including the TD.

Unity ran 61 plays last week and piled up 321 yards. The Rockets also turned the ball over twice.

“No. 1 is getting line up correctly, making sure we’re in the right place,” Kuchefski said in noting keys for the Pontiac defense. “No. 2, communication — making sure everyone is doing the job they’re supposed to be doing. After that, it’s just read the keys as they’ve been laid out by the coaches.”

Kuchefski is expecting the Unity defense to be similar to last year. He said the Rockets lined up five up front and relied on two linebackers with a cover 2 scheme in the secondary. He pointed out that Central Catholic ran a similar defense last week.

“We’ve got to be successful in getting to our blocks, we have to be successful with our play-action pass,” Kuchefski said. “We have to protect the quarter and complete some simple pass plays. We have to come together and execute.”

The Indians will be looking for their second win in as many tries against the Rockets. PTHS lost to Unity in both games in Tolono two years ago — one regular season and the other in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.