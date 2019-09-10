GALESBURG — Ridgewood competed as a team while Mid-County and Annawan-Wethersfield had individuals take part in the Silver Streak Invitational for cross country runners on Saturday at Lake Storey Park.

Ridgewood scored 350 for 14th place among girls entries and 295 for 12th among boys entries.

For the Ridgewood girls, Kendra Downing was 34th in 21:22, Brooklyn Humphrey was 91st in 24:27, Lauren Anderson was 94th in 24:38, Ruth Losey was 98th in 24:47 and Anna Paul was 110th in 25:33.

For the Ridgewood boys, Nick Janson was 29th in 17:28 while Caden Bowers was 73rd in 19:04, Lukas Maness was 76th in 19:13, Keegan Hixon was 83rd in 19:23 and Benny Melow was 107th in 21:20.

For Mid-County girls, Abigail Lee was 117th in 26:26. For Mid-County boys, Eli Asplund was 100th in 20:48, Isaac Robinson was 101st in 20:51 and Brendan Prine was 103rd in 21:00.

Annawan-Wethersfield’s two entries were Austin Earley, who was 63rd in 18:38, and Aiden Earley, who was 85th in 19:28.

Team winners were Dunlap girls with 57 points and Metamora boys with 72 points. Saniya Mathew of Dunlap won the girls’ race in 18:09.4. Charlie Wetzel of Normal Community West won the boys race in 15:09.4.