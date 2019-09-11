PTHS girls' swimming

Pontiac competed with host LaSalle-Peru and Morris in a girls’ swim meet Tuesday.

No team scores were provided.

The Indians won one varsity race, placed second in a couple and finished third a few times. The best race for Pontiac was the butterfly, where the Tribe finished first and second.

Emma Nelson tapped the wall first in the butterfly in 1 minute, 13.43 seconds. Julia Trembley was second at 1:17.59.

Also placing second for the Indians was Mary Hilt in the breaststroke with a time of 1:25.41. Emma Dewald was third.

Ava Nollen had a trio of third-place finishes for PTHS. Nollen was third in the individual medley, the backstroke and was part of the medley relay team that included Hilt, Nelson and Camryn Mies. Brooke Collins was third in the JV 50-yard freestyle.