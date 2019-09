Emily Grove raises bar

Emily Grove competed in a meet in Europe earlier this week and placed sixth in the pole vault.

Grove, a 2011 graduate of Pontiac Township High School, cleared the bar at 4.4 meters (app. 14 feet, 3 inches) at The Match, which was a track and field meet between the United States and Europe.

Grove had placed fourth at the USATF NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS to qualify for this event.