GENESEO — Geneseo went undefeated to win its own volleyball invitational on Saturday, beating Annawan 25-10, 25-15 in the championship match.

Geneseo and Annawan each had three all-tournament team members. Maddi Barickman of Geneseo was named as the team captain, along with her teammates, Hannah Copeland and Maggie Weller. Annawan’s selections were setter Courtney Baele, hitter Ella Manuel and blocker Emily Miller.

Annawan advanced to the finals by beating Kewanee 25-14, 25-22 in the semifinals. The second set of that game was competitive, with three tied scores. Kewanee had a spree of strong serve receive and passing, enabling it to build a 21-18 lead. Annawan rallied with ace serves and a kill by Miller to close it.

Annawan won its pool, defeating Monmouth-Roseville 25-19, 25-21 and Wethersfield 26-24, 25-22.

In Wethersfield’s other pool match, it fell to Monmouth-Roseville 25-18, 25-17.

Kewanee finished fourth, losing to Monmouth-Roseville in the third-place match, 25-18 25-14.

To open bracket play, Kewanee beat Wethersfield 27-26, 25-19. The game 1 score reflects the tournament capped game scores at 27.

Kewanee split its pool matches, beating Mercer County 25-21, 25-19 and losing to Geneseo in the opener, 25-16, 25-11.

Kewanee is 7-9. Libero Josie DeBord and blocker Tristan Nolan were all-tournament selections.

“We’re playing better,” Kewanee coach Claire Nichols said, adding there was an emphasis on improving blocking. Against Geneseo, Ailynn Duarte and Aly Shafer each had a block. Against Wethersfield, Nolan had three blocks. In the third-place match against Monmouth-Roseville, Duarte had a pair of blocks.