Prep volleyball with Prairie Central and Flanagan-Cornell matches

Elly Haberkorn was a demon at the net in helping lead Prairie Central to a three-set win over Olympia in an Illini Prairie Conference volleyball match at PCHS Tuesday night.

Prairie Central went overtime to win the match 26-24, 11-25, 25-21.

Haberkorn collected 10 kills and 4 blocks to lead the Hawks at the net. Lindsey Hari also delivered 10 kills while Jenni Slagel had 8 kills and Danielle Vogel contributed 5 kills and 3 blocks.

Briley Hoffman made 18 assists and Carene Campbell had 17 assists. On defense, Brianna Seeman came up with 15 digs and Natalie Graf had 14 digs.

Olympia claimed the JV match 25-23, 28-26.

Flanagan-Cornell-Fisher

FISHER — It was a Falcon attack on the Bunnies as Flanagan-Cornell pounded its way to a 25-13, 25-11 win over host Fisher in a Heart of Illinois Conference match Tuesday night.

The top attacker for the Falcons (13-6-1, 2-1) was Kayla Van Weelden with 9 kills. Regan Reed added 7 kills from the outside and served up 5 aces. Kortney Harms chalked up 3 kills and 9 assists and Taylor Reed had 6 assists.

Regan Reed also came up with 4 digs and Van Weelden dug up 3 Fisher attacks.

Flanagan-Cornell needed three sets to take the sophomore match 16-25, 25-20, 18-16. The freshmen split 25-21, 16-10.