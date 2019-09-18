Grade school cross country

Aidan Lee ran his best grade school race with a 14th-place finish at the Parkside Invitational Saturday. Lee finished in 11 minutes, 21 seconds on the two-mile course.

There were 12 runners finishing the meet with season-best times as Talon Burgess, Jonathan Cassady, Cale Christenson, Aiden Christenson, Corbyn Cotter, Kally Cotter, Daniel Hernandez, Jaden Lucas, Logan McCabe, Liam Reilly, Dylan Verdun and Maverick Wilcox set new personal marks.

Besides Lee, the other Warriors comepting in the boys’ race that included 313 runners were Aidan Christenson (12:56), Logan McCabe (13:00), Jaxen Paine (13:41), Talon Burgess (13:55), Jashua Salguero (14:20) and Brody Karr (15:16).

Daniel Hernandez (14:34), Liam Reilly (15:01), Maverick Wilcox (15:03), Tyler Hanson (15:22), Dylan Verdun (16:00), Levi Rients (16:06), Durham Fenton (16:56), Cale Christenson (17:19), Kaden Hinds (18:12), Jonathan Cassady (19:38) and Corbyn Cotter (19:42) ran in the Open race.

For the girls, Jaden Lucas was the sole runner for Pontiac, finishing in 30th place with a time of 12:45.

In the open race, Mykyla Torrez edged Kally Cotter by one-tenth of a second — 15:13.1 to 15:13.2. Also competing were Lyla Donovan (15:54), Sienna Metz (16:19), Kassondra Poshard (18:32) and Leah Clement (20:55).