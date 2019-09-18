PTHS tennis

Pontiac into trouble with U-High in a girls’ tennis match at the Williamson Field Courts Tuesday afternoon. The Pioneers shut out PTHS 4-0 in a two singles, two doubles format.

Leah Wayman came closest to scoring a point for the Indians (4-2), but she lost a 3-6, 6-2, 10-5 tiebreaker at No. 2 singles. Brooke Whittle dropped the No. 1 singles match 6-3, 6-4.

Ashley Branz and Sam Sipe teamed up at No. 1 doubles and dropped a 6-0, 6-0 decision. Clare Vogel and Brienna Weaver lost 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 doubles.

The junior varsity match was played in the familiar six singles, three doubles format. U-High got the best of the Tribe 7-2.

Pontiac’s two wins came in singles play. Aleigha Boldt won 8-5 at No. 5 and Kelsey Ransom was an 8-4 winner at No. 6.

Sam Thoman dropped an 8-4 decision at No. 1 while Raya Bauman (8-5), Halee Anglin (8-1) and Georgie DiNardi (8-2) suffered setbacks in singles.

Thoman and Bauman lost 8-5 at No. 1 doubles. Keagan Hall and Kyra Cotter lost 8-1 and Rebecca Russell and Whitney Weber lost 8-3.