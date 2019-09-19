Kewanee’s No. 2 singles player, Lanay Thorp won four games against Geneseo’s Allison Bowers. But the latter still pulled out a 6-4, 6-0 victory in girls tennis on a warm and muggy Wednesday afternoon at Northeast Park.

Geneseo won all five matches of the dual meet.

In No. 1 singles, Nancy Guerrero lost to Chloe Adams 6-0, 6-2.

Geneseo on all the doubles matches in straight sets, 6-0, 6-0. Emma Dunker and Mary Thomas beat Lani Moreland and Abbi Butcher, Alli Miller and Ava Bieneman beat Emma Blodgett and Kyra Shimmin and the team of Ali Craig and Emma Claeys defeated Esmeralda Cardoso and Ahtsziri Castillo.

Kewanee will participate in a freshman-sophomore tournament on Saturday in Princeton.