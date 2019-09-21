ANNAWAN — Upholding a homecoming tradition, the victorious players gave the Annawan school bell a ring for each point scored in Annawan-Wethersfield’s 28-0 triumph over Mercer County on Friday night.

But no bell sounded to herald the performance of A-W’s defensive unit — which finally had the “statement game” coach Logan Willits had been longing to see.

A-W put a clamp on Mercer County’s fullback led running game. Mercer County rushers were held to 57 yards. Forced to throw, Mercer County then completed four passes for 14 yards.

“The whole week we prepped key-run, key-run,” said linebacker Drake Van Hyfte. “We knew they wanted to run it down our throat. That was our key to the game. Stop the run, make them throw the ball.”

Van Hyfte had five solo tackles and three assists.

“I’m very strict on myself,” Van Hyfte said. “I always think I can play better. I did an OK job.”

Mercer County, in fact, devoted a lot of personnel to stopping Van Hyfte. That provided his counterpart, Mitch Lambert, room to operate. Lambert had 13 tackles and an assisted tackle.

“I feel he was all over the field tonight,” Willits said. “Doing a really good job of playing inside out, making a lot of tackles.”

And then there was the line, where A-W defenders were in a physical battle with a capable and strong Mercer County set of blockers.

“Physical football team,” Willits said. “They were pushing us around. But we were handling it, keeping our ground and pushing back. We won more of those battles and that was the difference.”

Willits said Trevor Baker and Logan Troxell anchored A-W’s defensive line. ““Baker and Troxell looked like they were holding their own ground and taking care of business so those linebackers could go tackle,” Willits said.

Mercer County was the first opponent to put a twist in Annawan-Wethersfield’s offensive schemes. Early on, it kept A-W’s passing game in check. At the outset, quarterback Coltin Quagliano was 3 of 6 for 11 yards and had one pass intercepted.

But that was short-lived. Quagliano stuck a punt on the Mercer County 7. Mercer County went three and out on the next possession. A-W, now with the ball at midfield, struck fast. Quagliano passed to Reece Gripp streaking down the left sideline. Gripp caught it at about the 20 and ran it in for the touchdown. Tuker Miller’s PAT run made it 8-0 with 9:24 left in the first half.

Mercer County was held to another three and out on its next possession. A-W advanced the ball upfield, Quagliano completing passes of 16 and 15 yards. He had a keeper and ran it for 21 yards. Then with the ball on the Mercer County 19, a handoff to Miller produced the next score. He powered up the middle for a touchdown that made it 14-0 with 5:12 left in the first half.

Mercer County had a credible drive. After a Quagliano kickoff to the end zone, Mercer County got three first downs and to the A-W 22. But quarterback Seth Speaker’s third-down pass was intercepted by Kale Nelson at the 7.

A-W scored again to start the fourth period. Quagliano fired a second-down pass to Shaw who hauled it in at the 27 and kept going for a touchdown. Quagliano was sacked on the PAT, but it was 20-0 at that point.

A-W’s last score was at 5:05. Quagliano again threw 27 yards down the sidelines, this time to Julian Samuels. His leaping catch at the goal line and just inside the pylon was ruled a TD by the back judge. Gripp added a run on the PAT to set the final score.

Quagliano finished with 189 yards passing. Miller rushed for 65 yards. Gripp had six catches for 63 yards while Shaw had four catches for 88 yards.

Annawan-Wethersfield, ranked sixth in Class 1A, is 4-0. Mercer County fell to 2-2.