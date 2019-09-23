WYOMING — Logan Nodine passed for three touchdowns and Colton Stahl ran for two, as the Ridgewood Spartans won a tough Lincoln Trail Conference road game 35-20 over the Stark County Rebels Friday night.

Nodine connected with Lucas Kessinger on 23- and 13-yard touchdown passes, and with Stahl on a 10-yarder.

Stark County running back Jack Meinders had two rushing touchdowns, and quarterback James Groter scored on a 53-yard run that gave the Rebels some badly-needed momentum late in the third quarter.

Ridgewood’s defense forced Stark County into a three-and-out with the opening kickoff, and the Spartans marched 77 yards in seven plays, highlighted by a 59-yard run by Stahl down to the Rebels’ 28. Nodine hit Kessenger with his first TD pass from the 23.

On their next possession Stark County drove deep into Ridgewood territory, but fumbled the ball away on the Spartans’ 28. Nodine then engineered a drive that ended with Stahl’s 24-yard scoring run.

A 69-yard drive on the ensuing possession put the Rebels on the board on a four-yard touchdown run by Meinders.

But Ridgewood extended its lead with less than a minute to go in the half when Stahl caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from Nodine.

The Spartans' lead grew to 29-6 in the third quarter on Nodine’s 13-yard pass to Kessinger.

The Ridgewood kickoff was short, recovered by the Rebels at their 47. On their first play Groter dropped back to pass, but ran instead, through the Ridgewood defenders for a 53-yard touchdown.

The Rebels cut the deficit further with a 10-play drive that led to a two-yard touchdown run by Meinders, making it 29-20 early in the fourth quarter.

But with less than four minutes left, Ridgewood drove to the Rebels’ 24. There Stahl took a pitch from Nodine and ran it in to give the Spartans a 35-20 lead.

Stark County was driving for another score when, with less than three minutes left, Stahl intercepted Groter’s pass to give Ridgewood the ball on their own 32.

Ridgewood had 393 yards of total offense — 271 on the ground (led by Stahl’s 166) and 122 through the air; Nodine got all those yards on 10-for-18 passing.

Stark County’s 278 total yards included 193 rushing (led by Groter with 124) and 85 passing (Groter was 9 for 23 with the one interception).

Ridgewood is now 4-0 on the season, and Stark County dropped to 1-3.