OLNEY - The Olney Lady Tigers finished in first place and the Tigers finished second at the Olney Cross Country Invitational on Saturday at the OCC Course.

Tatum David won the race with a time of 17:06.38.

The team combined had a score of 54 points ou-running the second place finished Newton lady Eagles with 102 points.

Top 10 finishers for Olney were:

1. Tatum David

7. Hope Laughlin

11. Emily Nuttal

12. Bree Holden

23. Tristen Payne

33. Haven Doll

35. Bentley Farris

Meah Stevens, Maddy Whittler, and Kaylee Rubsam.

Olney’s Gavin Kirby won the boys race with a time of 15:19.63.

The team comined a score of 58 points for second place just 15 points under race winner Centralia with 43 points.

Top 10 finishers for Olney:

1. Gavin Kirby

11. Keaton Hancock

13. Brooks Julian

14. Jarrett Doll

19. Colin Kocher

24. Jordan Belcher

31. Barak Berger

Ian Strong, Holden Hough, and Drew Blank.

Coach Gassmann’s comments on the boys team were: “Nine of the 14 boys ran PRs today. Some of the boys that ran PRs didn't run great races yet still ran their fastest today. October will be here next week and I like what I've seen so far with this team. They are very competitive and we have a good group of boys that are vying for the top 7 varsity spots. I know I've said it before but competition from within the team will help this team get better. There have been years where we haven't had the inter-squad competition. This year it is in full bloom.

Gavin Kirby ran a superb race on Saturday. His race strategy was solid from when the gun went off to when he crossed the finish line. I missed his break from Cort Ross of Casey-Westfield, but could not believe how much he had separated himself from Cort. What really solidified our team's 2nd place finish was our next four runners. Our split time from our 2nd to 5th runners was just 26 seconds. Keaton Hancock and Brooks Julian, although they ran PRs, didn't have the race they were hoping to run. But they gave it their best and I'm sure they will get back to racing better. The two big surprises of the day were from Jarrett Doll and Colin Kocher. Both ran PRs by 40 seconds and were a big reason we placed second ahead of Mattoon. Jordan Belcher and Barak Berger rounded out of top 7. Both were able to run their best times of the year. Both got out good through the first mile but slipped back some during the second mile. They both see some better races coming up in the near future. We had three others that ran PRs for the boys. Ian Strong really ran well today and made a big jump to run in our #8 spot today. He cut off 1:52 off his best time today. Caleb Rudolphi and Rylin Kilpatrict also ran PRs today of 50 and 24 seconds respectively.

We have one meet this upcoming week at Mattoon. Besides the meet being moved from a Thursday to Wednesday meet this year, they are moving the meet back to a road race like it was ran back in the 1970s and 80s. With the meet being a point to point race, the boys and girls race will start just 5 minutes apart. The boys start is at 5:45 p.m. with the girls starting just 5 minutes later at 5:50 p.m.”