Unbeatens Annawan-Wethersfield and Princeville meet Friday at Wethersfield Stadium with state rankings and the Lincoln Trail Conference title on the line.

In the latest AP polls, A-W moved up to No. 5, Princeville entered the list at No. 10.

The fact it’s Wethersfield’s homecoming is honey for the tea. It makes everything sweeter.

“It’s a big week psychologically,” says A-W coach Logan Willits. “You have what some people are saying is the biggest match of the year, so far.”

It’s Week 5 on the schedule. Princeville is the defending conference champion. A-W won the league the year previously.

Princeville comes in with a stout defense that hasn’t yielded more than three TDs in a game. A-W had a shutout last weekend, but its quick-striking offense is its most potent feature.

“We’ve been looking forward to this,” Willits admits. “It’s a really big game.”

But it’s important not to blow it out of proportion, Willits adds, or more precisely, to keep the players directed on the task at hand. “We want them locked in. We want them to have a successful Friday night.”

It’s fair to say both teams know each other’s tendencies. With each able to check the other, the game boils down to execution on one’s own side of the ball.

And for Annawan-Wethersfield, it’s coming off a 28-0 victory over Mercer County in which things coalesced. “We played to our scouting report,” Willits said. “Our defense played as well as we could ask.”

Two players who made an impact last week are seniors Isaac Shaw and Tevin Baker. Shaw had pass deflections and has emerged as a top receiving target. He has had seven catches for 194 yards. Baker is “finding his flow” on the offensive line. Baker has been level-headed and, as Willits describes it, “in the moment” and up to the often repetitive demands of the position. As A-W charts it, Baker has 19 pancake blocks so far.

A-W quarterback Coltin Quagliano has a 68.1 percent pass completion ratio. He is at 1,001 yards passing and has thrown for 13 touchdowns. Five different receivers each have more than 100 yards, though Julian Samuels is the leader with 14 catches for 364 yards. Tuker Miller has 344 yards rushing, averaging 6.6 yards per carry.

Princeville won last year’s meeting 42-6.