Note: Game time kickoff was changed to 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Kewanee enters its homecoming game Friday against Erie-Prophetstown with growing confidence in its defensive unit.

But there’s no reason to leave things to chance. On Wednesday, the team went “full thud” in practice.

“As coaches, we used to just call it thud,” said Kewanee coach Brad Swanson on making defense the focus of Wednesday’s workout. “Somewhere along the way, it became full thud.”

Regardless of the adjectives used to amplify the term, the session is designed to encourage physical game play. One drill is simulated live goal line action for a 10 minute stretch.

“Quick whistles,” Swanson said. “And we get after it a little.”

Last week, Kewanee defeated Monmouth-Roseville 27-13. Kewanee kept M-R’s running backs in check, allowing them 123 yards rushing and forced two turnovers.

Xavier Crowe, who is averaging 10 tackles a game, had 11 against M-R and also had an interception. Josh Nimrick has been an effective tackler, averaging more than 8 per game.

Kewanee is outscoring opponents 108-97.

Erie-Prophetstown is coming off a 35-0 loss to Hall.

E-P quarterback Eric Robinson remains an offensive threat, Swanson said, despite his struggling in last week’s outing. He was two for seven for 34 passing yards.

“He’s a big kid who throws well,” said Swanson of Robinson, who is 6-foot-5 and weighs 200 pounds. “They roll him out. He can throw, he can run. We’ll have to tackle well.”

Swanson noted that senior receiver Tristan Parks and senior linemen Josh Schneider and Tristan Tucker have had uplifting performances the last few weeks.

Both teams are 2-2.

Swanson says the game will have playoff implications. As he looks at the remaining schedule, the victor will be on track for a postseason date. “But you will have a tough road ahead if you lose,” he said.