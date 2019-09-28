The Farmington Central Junior High Cross Country had runners medal at the Schuyler-Rushville Invitational held Sept. 19.

FARMINGTON — The Farmington Central Junior High Cross Country had runners medal at the Schuyler-Rushville Invitational held Sept. 19.

Jake Martin placed 5th with a time of 11:58, Dax Ulm placed 12th with a time of 12:44, and Ethan Martin placed 22nd with a time of 13:17. The Farmington Boys Team placed 4th overall, missing a plaque by one place.

Daisy Becker was the only girl to medal, placing 17th with a time of 14:29. The Farmington Central Junior High Girls Cross Country Team placed 6th overall.

Both teams will be running at Rushville for their sectional meet Oct. 12.