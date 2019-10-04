DAHINDA — The Ridgewood boys and the United girls won the Lincoln Trail Conference titles on Wednesday at Oak Run Golf Course.

Ridgewood’s Thomas Bumann shot a 3-over-par 74 to win the individual title. On the girls’ side, Paige McKown of United was first at 89.

Boys

Ridgewood had a 319 score. Williamsfield was second at 324, United third at 350 and Mid-County fourth at 351.

Annawan-Wetherfield placed sixth and Stark County was eighth.

Calvin Peterson of Williamfield was second overall at 76 and Austin Larson of Williamsfield was third at 77.

Ridgewood’s Bill Bumann was fourth at 78 and Gannon Greenman was tied for fifth at 80 with United’s Drew Brown.

Mid-County’s Tristan Roger was seventh at 83 and Trey Rogers ninth at 85. Stark County’s Donovan Ford was 10th at 86.

For Annawan-Wethersfield, Josh Sims shot a 94, Rhett Hulick a 96, Jacob Cathelyn a 99 and Austin Peck a 103.

Also scoring for Ridgewood was Wiley Hart at 87. Mid-County’s Noah Thompson shot a 90 and Jaxon Wiler had a 93.

For Stark County, Ryan Bogner shot a 102, Jack Colgan a 119 and Josh Kraklow a 122.

Girls

United was first at 384. After McKown, Emily Grodjesk was fourth at 93 and Haley Marshall sixth at 95.

Ridgewood’s Madison Lyndsey was the runnerup at 90. Stark County’s Rachael ADair was fourth overall at 93. Mid-County’s Faith Erlacher shot a 105 and finished 10th.

For Annawan-Wethersfield, Hope Ericson shot a 129 and Chloe Liichow had a 141.