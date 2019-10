The Lady Giants varsity team was downed by Morton Wednesday night, 25-14, 25-20.

This moves Canton 4-17 overall and 0-8 conference.

Kills: Issi Neville - 3

Aces: Halle Bair - 1

Blocks: Issi Neville - 1

Assists: Halle Bair - 3, Ella Dixon - 3

Digs: Faith Demler - 4, Amelia Painter - 3

Sophomore scores: 25-17, 25-15, Morton

Freshmen scores: 25-9, 25-18, Morton