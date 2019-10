The Canton sophomore volleyball team lost a close one at home Tuesday to East Peoria 23-25, 21-25.

The Canton sophomore volleyball team lost a close one at home Tuesday to East Peoria 23-25, 21-25. Their overall record is now 2-16 and conference 0-9.

Alissa Turner had 8 service points and 4 aces. Addi Postin had 5 assists. Lexus Ellsworth had 2 kills. Kaytlynn Taylor had 2 blocks and Adrianne Mahr had 6 digs.

Their next game is Thursday at Pekin.