Kewanee closed out an otherwise rocky home season on a fine note, defeating Galesburg Christian 6-2 on Tuesday at Northeast Park.

Kewanee whose roster has been depleted by injuries, is 5-15-2. The team has one regular-season match remaining. The team is at Canton on Thursday afternoon.

There’s still one more chance to catch Kewanee on its home field, however. The team will host the opening round of the Class 1A regional, playing Yorkville Christian at 11 a.m.

In defeating Galesburg Christian, Kewanee jumped to a 4-0 halftime lead.

Guillermo Rigged had two goals and Corbin VanDeSampel had two goals.

In the second half, Kaden Peterson and Elijah Bermudez each added a goal.

VanDeSampel, Riggen, Heaven Pinnick, Izac Contreras and Henry Burkhart each had an assist. Kewanee keeper Omar Zepeda had nine saves.

Here is the schedule for the regional. The semifinal and championship games are at Serena.

Saturday, Oct. 12: Somonauk at Serena, 11 a.m., Yorkville Christian at Kewanee, 11 a.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 15: Earlville vs. Somonauk/Serena winner, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 16: Newark vs. Yorkville Christian/Kewanee winner 5 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 18: Championship, 4 p.m.

The regional champion advances to the Peoria Christian Sectional at Eastside Center in East Peoria. The sectional semifinals are 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22. The sectional title game will be Friday, Oct. 25 at 6:30 p.m.