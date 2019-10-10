A look at the area HOIC teams going into Week 7

Moving closer to a Heart of Illinois Conference championship, top-ranked Fieldcrest must avoid the upset Noid this week if the Knights want to deliver that title to their fans.

Fieldcrest will hit the road for Lexington to meet Ridgeview in a crossover contest Friday night. The weather could create a more even matchup.

El Paso-Gridley is dealing with injuries and is in trouble of missing the postseason with four losses. The Titans will need to win all three of its remaining games in order to be considered for the playoffs, and traveling to play unbeaten Knoxville is not going to be an east task.

Fieldcrest (6-0) at Ridgeview (2-4)

It’s do or die time for the Ridgeview football team, as the Mustangs currently sit at 2-4 after a tough 22-13 loss at Tremont last week. The Mustangs will have to win its next three games of the season in order to have a chance at making the playoffs.

“Our game vs. Tremont was by far our most complete game of the year on both sides of the ball,” Ridgeview head coach Jake Kennedy said. “Tremont is a very good football team and they were able to make a couple more plays than us in the second half.”

Unfortunately for Kennedy and company, the Mustangs will have to deal with top-ranked Fieldcrest this week, which seems to be in position for the Heart of Illinois Conference championship. The Knights are coming off of a 46-6 home victory over Deer Creek-Mackinaw last week.

“Fieldcrest is ranked No. 1 for a reason,” Kennedy said. “They are a complete football team in all areas of the game. We have had a good week of practice trying to get ready for Fieldcrest. I believe our team is looking forward to competing Friday night and seeing how we stack up against an excellent football team.”

For the Knights, on the other hand, not only are they chasing an HOIC title but an undefeated regular season is in check, as well. Fieldcrest currently sits at 6-0, but head coach Derek Schneeman is not focused on all of the hype.

“It’s nice to get the respect from the state, but we haven’t won anything yet,” Schneeman said. “While we’ve had a good start to the year, we know we have a number of things we need to get better at. Our guys understand there is a target on their back now and they will undoubtedly get every team’s best effort.”

The Knights will look to slow-down the newly implemented spread offense by the Mustangs, which is a bit different than what most teams run against them.

“Ridgeview has gone to a spread offense that uses a lot of multiple wide receiver formations,” Schneeman said. “Their quarterback has a good arm and they have some good athletes at wide receiver. Defensively, they run a similar scheme as us with a 4-3 front.”

On the other side of things, the Mustangs will have to combat the physicality of the Knights on both sides of the ball.

“Their offensive line is huge, physical and they work well as a unit,” Kennedy said. “This allows their playmakers to do what they do best. Their defensive is very fast and physical. We expect them to use their team speed and athleticism to their advantage.”

For both teams, taking care of the football will be a main priority in coming away with a victory Friday night. The weather forecast is calling for rain and maintaining control of the ball will be more difficult.

“We must take care of the football and control the clock when given the chance,” Kennedy said. “Limiting their positions will be huge for us.”

EPG (2-4) at Knoxville (6-0)

Entering Week 6, the El Paso-Gridley Titans had quite possibly the toughest Class 2A schedule remaining for any school. The Titans welcomed now No.10-ranked Eureka to town last week, ultimately dropping a 45-0 decision. Eureka’s Hunter Gladson rushed for 158 yards on 15 carries in the victory for the Hornets.

The road does not get any easier for EPG (2-4, 0-3), as the next three opponents remaining on the schedule all are currently ranked in the latest AP polls. The Titans will travel to Knoxville Friday to take on a Blue Bullet squad that is currently 6-0 and ranked No. 6 in Class 2A.

The Blue Bullets most recently defeated Abingdon-Avon, 50-0, and have outscored their opponents 295-40 on the season. The last time the two squads met was during the 2017 playoffs, where EPG upset the Blue Bullets 28-22 to advance to the quarterfinals.

Pulling off an upset has been made more difficult with quarterback Dilynn Gray likely out after suffering a concussion last week. Sophomore Jacob Castleman will take over QB duties if Gray cannot play.

The Titans will then follow that with a road trip to two-time defending state champion Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and conclude the season with a home contest against top-ranked Fieldcrest.