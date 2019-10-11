JFL from last weekend

It was a tough weekend for the two Pontiac Chiefs teams that reported scores, but both will be headed to the playoffs and get to play at least one more week. The 14U Chiefs lost to Pekin Black but will play Sunday against Dee-Mack in a first-round playoff game. The 9U Chiefs lost to Metamora but time or opponent has been announced.

THE 14U CHIEFS scored early but Pekin scored more often for a 34-19 victory.

Pontiac got on the board in the first period, but didn’t score again until it crossed the goal line two times in the final frame.

Marcus Martinez led the Pontiac ground attack with 61 yards and two touchdowns. Riley Johnson added 36 yards and a TD. He also had 110 yards in kick returns. Hunter Melvin was the big gainer with 119 rushing yards and 6 passing yards. He also scored a one-point conversion. Jacob Fogarty had 6 receiving yards.

Fogarty led the defense in tackles with 8. Martinez was in on 6 tackles and Johnson made 5 stops. Jyden Slyvister, Melvin, Austin Scott and Camden Gillett each had 3 tackles. Scott also had a sack a fumble recovery. Gillette also recovered a fumble.

THE 9U CHIEFS put up all their points in the second half of a 33-18 loss to Metamora. Metamora led 12-0 at the half.

Pontiac rushed for 281 yards with Isaiah Jones leading the way with 154 and a touchdown. Lucas Maier chalked up 124 yards and two touchdowns.

Warren Jardine and Jones charged the defense with 7 tackles apiece. Maier had 6 stops, including a sack, and Jayden Reed had 4 tackles. Brayden Quas made 3 tackles.