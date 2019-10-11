Princeton plays Kewanee on Friday at KHS Stadium with the Three Rivers Conference Mississippi Division title on the line.

Both teams are 3-0 in the division, though they share only one common opponent in the division: winless St. Bede.

Both schools have a loss to Newman Central Catholic, which plays in the Rock Division of the league. Newman’s victories came in consecutive weeks, beating Princeton 27-21 on Sept. 7 and defeating Kewanee 27-26 on Sept. 13.

Kewanee, which is 4-2 overall, beat St. Bede last week 47-14.

It is the 121st meeting between the schools, a series that began in 1891. Since the series was renewed in 2013, Princeton has won five of the last six games.

All time, Princeton has the advantage 60-56-4.

“It’s a rivalry week,” Kewanee coach Brad Swanson said. “You can feel it when you are in the hallways at school, when you’re walking uptown. The kids feel ready to play.”

Princeton is 5-1 overall and ranked ninth by the Associated Press. That’s up a notch from the previous week. Princeton soundly defeated Hall 41-0.

Without question, Princeton relies on its rushing attack. Princeton calls running plays 72 percent of the time and is averaging 6.6 yards per carry. Princeton has been a first-down producing machine.

“So far, our defense has done a good job of flying around, being fast, getting to whomever has the football,” Swanson says.

Last week, Kewanee’s defense had three interceptions and a fumble recovery.

Princeton’s chief ballcarrier is Ronde Worrels, a 6-foot, 190-pound junior. He has 740 yards and 16 touchdowns. He scored on a nine-yard run last week.

Princeton quarterback Tyler Gibson is a capable runner, as is sophomore Max Taylor and senior Jacob Starr.

As a passer, Gibson is 50 of 80 with four interceptions. He is coming off a game in which he passed for two touchdowns and threw for two others.

This season, Princeton is outscoring opponents 249 to 53.

It’s going to be a physical mid-season test for Kewanee. “That’s the game,” Swanson says. “Be physical. Do what needs to be done.”