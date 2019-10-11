Girls compete at golf regionals

Like a trip through the past, the Pontiac pair of Dani Grace Schrock and Libby Larkin are headed forward in the postseason again. Schrock and Larkin each finished among the top 10 players not an advancing team to move on to sectional after competing at the Class 1A Metamora Regional girls’ golf tournament Thursday.

Although U-High won the team title and Katie Steinman of Central Catholic was medalist, Schrock and Larkin each put together quality rounds to advance. Joining the PTHS pair from the area will be Sarah Bond of El Paso-Gridley.

Schrock and Larkin played together at state in junior high two times. If they can move on from sectional, they will have a chance to do it again at the prep level.

Schrock moved on with an even-par 72 to place third overall. Steinman had a 70 and Lexi Onsrud of U-High carded a 71.

Larkin, a freshman in her first high school postseason, checked in with a 94 to advance to the sectional, which will be hosted by St. Bede at Spring Creek Golf Course in Spring Valley.

Bond came in with a 90 to lead the Titans, who finished sixth at 409. Tia Reilly had a 105, Faith Seal and Sami Harlan each shot 107, Kate Henkel had a 110 and Joseline Leonard finished at 128.

Pontiac was fifth overall with its 372. Besides Schrock and Larkin, the Indians counted scores from Rylee Zimmerman with her 100 and Aliya Leonard, who shot 106. Macey Rice notched a 116 and Claire Nyi had a 128.

Prairie Central came in seventh with a 412. Katelind Winterland and Lyndie Shumaker each put up a 103 to lead the Hawks. Ellaina Stadel was right behind with a 105 and Kenna Skaggs had a 119. Miah Bachtold finished at 128.

Beecher Regional

Dwight will also be making the trip to Spring Creek Golf Course after the Trojans took third place at the Beecher Regional to advance as a team at Balmoral Woods.

This is the third straight year DTHS has advanced to the sectional level.

Isabelle Schultz medaled for the Trojans with her 96. Kelly Deterding was a close second with a 97 and Kendahl Weller carded a 104. Completing the scoring was Darian Guyer with a 115. Nora Anderson shot 119 and Sophia Anderson had a 125.

Beecher won the regional with a 379 and Providence Catholic came in at 394. Dwight was third with a 412.