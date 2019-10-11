GENESEO — Geneseo beat Kewanee 25-15, 25-16 in a nonconference volleyball match on Thursday.

Geneseo has a 19-5 won-loss record. Kewanee is 12-12-1 and returns to Three Rivers Conferene-East action with a road match against Bureau Valley.

For Kewanee, Dana Eble had two hills, Kendal Bennison had five assists and six digs, Gracey Damron and Ailynn Duarte each had a block while Josie DeBord had seven digs and Aly Shafer had five digs.

For Geneseo, Hannah Copeland had seven kills and Addie Dunker had 10 assists. Brenna McGuire had three blocks and Maggi Weller had 23 digs