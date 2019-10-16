The Farmington Central Junior High Cross Country Teams did well at the Sectional Meet held in Rushville Saturday, Oct. 12.

RUSHVILLE — The Farmington Central Junior High Cross Country Teams did well at the Sectional Meet held in Rushville Saturday, Oct. 12. The girls team had five girls set new personal records with the other two runners within 6 and 13 seconds of setting new records too. Overall the Farmington Girls team placed 6th out of 14 teams which was better than last year's 9th placed finish.

The Farmington Central Junior High Boys Cross Country team also had personal records set by all runners. Jake Martin placed 4th with a 11:37 time. He and his team mates placed 3rd over all which qualifies them as a team to the State Jr. High Cross Country Meet. The State Meet is held at Maxwell Park in Normal Illinois Saturday, Oct. 19. They will be running in the 2A race at 11:45 a.m.