The ladies played two games in the SRC Tri-Match. The first being vs. Carl Sandburg College, and the second being vs. St. Ambrose University (White).

CANTON — The ladies played two games in the SRC Tri-Match. The first being vs. Carl Sandburg College, and the second being vs. St. Ambrose University (White).

In the Sandburg game, SRC battled point for point, persevered through shifts in momentum, and stayed right with this tough team.

Unfortunately, SRC could not keep the momentum in their favor long enough to finish and fell short to Sandburg in the end.

Stat Leaders

Kyanae Toombs/ Jazmine Morris/ Hannah Burdess: 1 ace

Hannah Burdess/ Cassidy Locke: 8 kills

Kyanae Toombs/ Cassidy Locke: 3 blocks

Julian Sanford: 14 assists

Emily Richardson: 18 digs

In the game vs. St. Ambrose University (White), our lady snappers came out with the strong. Kyanae Toombs delivered the first point, a kill, to start the game off! Every point was a battle, but a battle where SRC came out on top, winning 3 clean sets.

Stat Leaders

Gracie Henrikson: 6 aces

Logan Otu: 7 kills

Kyanae Toombs: 3 blocks

Logan Otu: 24 assists

Emily Richardson: 13 digs

Tuesday night was sophomore night highlighting Kyanae Toombs.

The SRC Lady Snappers play again this coming Friday, Oct.18, at the Rock Valley College Tri-Match at noon and 2 p.m.