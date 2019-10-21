DECATUR — Kewanee’s Riley Hansen closed out her senior season with her best performance at a state final.

Over two days during the Class 1A finals at Red Tail Run Golf Club, she turned in 28 holes for par, seven for bogey and one for birdie.

Her 150 for 36 holes was eight over par. She was part of a four-way tie for eighth.

Yet, she was dissatisfied.

“Still pretty frustrated,” she said after completing her round with the top qualifiers — the last group into the clubhouse. “It doesn’t feel like I played very well, because I couldn’t make a putt. Couldn’t get a birdie.”

Hansen’s score was an improvement on her sophomore season when she shot a 152 and finished in second place.

“Riley hit the ball really well today,” said Kirk Fristad, Kewanee’s coach. “She put herself in position. She just couldn’t get the darn thing to go in.”

The vexing part from Hansen’s perspective were the holes she was positioned to shoot under par, but ended up two- or three-putting greens. It happened on the first hole on Saturday. Then again when on No. 4 she teed off with the wind and had a 5-footer that stopped short of the cup. And again on No. 6 when a 8-footer required her to add an extra tap to get it in.

“I got a lot of pars this weekend,” Hansen said. “A lot of them were tap-in pars. Good birdie putt, and I just missed it.”

She opened the back nine with her lone birdie. But she bogeyed Nos. 11 and 13.

It was No. 15 that exemplified those situations that she couldn’t capitalize on. She shortcut the dogleg while the other three in her group played the hole long. Hansen’s tee shot was on the money, just a stride off the green. She earned a fist-bump from Fristad for it.

But her chip shot bounced past the flag and she ended up two-putting the hole for par.

“That’s a tough green,” Fristad said. “But she hit really tough shots both days. Couldn’t get the ball close because of the slope of the green. Other than that. She it the ball really well.”

The foursome included Allison Pacocha of Eureka, who rallied on the second day to win the championship. Pacocha had four birdies — including a 30-foot putt on 13 — and hit another stunning putt to salvage par on 15. She finished with a 142.

Defending champ Dani Grace Schrock of Pontiac was also in Hansen’s group. She ran into several obstacles during the round. On the No. 2 fairway she knocked a ball beneath the park bench near the adjacent tee. On No. 12 her tee shot went out of bounds and her next strike went right into a sand trap. On No. 13 she popped a tee shot right into the tree line. But she salvaged most of the situations and finished tied for third overall at 147.

The other member of the foursome was Kylee Vaughan of McLeansboro. Of the four, she had most of the longest drives — lining up for tee shots with a wide stance and following through with an explosive swing. She closed at 148.

Normal University’s Lexi Onsrud, who played in the team groupings, shot a 69 on Saturday for 146 and second place. Her 33 in the final nine holes was a key part of Normal U-High winning the team title.

U-High’s Reagan Kennedy, who was atop the leaderboard after Friday, and Alaina Bowie of Champaign’s St. Thomas More were also tied for third.

How tough was this field? Arguably one of the best.

Before this season, there had been only 14 occasions that an individual shot under 150 at Red Tail Run in a state finals. In Class 1A competition, it’s only happened six times, and four of those instances came last season. Before that, there’s never been a field that had more than three do it.

This year, the top 11 finished 150 or better.

As far as Fristad was concerned, Hansen held her own.

“She had a very nice career,” Fristad said. “Anyone who can make it to state four years in a row and be all-state three of those years, that’s a tremendous career. Consistent career actually.”

Hansen was the only member of Kewanee’s Crew in White to make the cut to play on Saturday. Kewanee qualified as a team based on its third-place finish at sectional.

On Friday, Kewanee finished in last place in the team competition with a 381 score. Mya Mirocha had rounds of 40 and 48 for 88, Natalie Yepsen a 43 and 48 for 91 and Aspen Schwickerath a 62 and a 65 for 127.

“They had their best round of the best series,” Fristad said. “They took two shots off their sectional score. The talent that’s down here right now is very good. With four girls, there’s just no room for error. The girls competed really well.”