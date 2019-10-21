Offensively and defensively, Saturday's football game against nationally-ranked Illinois State may have been one of the more complete games Western Illinois has played this season.

The Leathernecks (0-7 overall, 0-3 in Missouri Valley Football Conference) outgained Illinois State (375-279), ran more plays (86-58) had more first downs (24-15) and were better on third down (11-20 vs. 4-11) but as has been the case this season, mistakes plagued Western Illinois and denied WIU its first win of the season as Western lost, 28-14.

On Saturday, it was turnovers as five miscues led to 14 ISU points and took away Leatherneck chances to score.

Two turnovers came on special teams, another on WIU's second play of the game that gave Illinois State a short field and led to the first Redbird score, another an interception on a trick play on second and goal at the two and another that led Illinois State's final score that put the game out of reach.

"Our guys understand there are no moral victories, we expected to win that game and we didn't so we're upset and hurt," WIU coach Jared Elliott said. "We did some good things at times offensively, but it wasn't enough, we need to score more points than we did, we need to score more points, we can't turn it over and we'll get those things corrected.

Western moved the ball as well as it has all season, picking up the pace and keeping Illinois State's aggressive, attacking defense off-balance.

The up-tempo look was something the Leathernecks have shown in spots this season, but the team went to a full install this week.

"We were going to go with it all day, I thought our kids handled it real well with only three days of preparation going into the game, we put a lot on our guys in three days," Elliott said. "They handled it really well, it's a credit to our players, our offensive staff did a great job with it, it worked, we moved the ball but it didn't work enough to win.

"We can't turn the ball over, we have to finish drives, so I told the guys I'm extremely proud of this team, I'll take this team into battle any time, hope is never lost with this team and that's refreshing to be around as frustrating and hurtful as it is to be where we are right now, it's a breath of fresh air to be around guys like this. The have an undeniable desire to win and even thought we haven't, they do."

The mistakes came early for Western as the Leathernecks fumbled on their second play from scrimmage. The Redbirds took advantage, scoring two plays later on a James Robinson 16-yard run.

But the WIU defense would bow up from there, only allowing another ISU touchdown before half to trail 14-0.

"We knew Illinois State is one of those teams, they're not going to change what they do, they're going to do what they do and when you have a back like that, even a tandem, Proctor is really good too, they're going to line up and beat you being disciplined and they did that," WIU linebacker Tom Rehfeld said. "You want them to throw the ball as many times as you can and there were plenty of third and longs we got them into that situation but I thought we did a decent job defensively.

"We've been stressing discipline, every man doing their job, that was a bright spot, we all did our job and weren't blowing coverages or giving up big plays, if someone missed a tackle, someone else was there."

The Leatherneck offense moved the ball the majority of the half, but could not punch the ball into the endzone.

"It doesn't really get to us, it's self-inflicted wounds we can correct," wide receiver George Wahee said. "We were moving the ball, we were doing everything right, but we have to correct the turnovers early in the game."

Western's best chance to break through came in the second quarter.

The Leathernecks had second and goal on the two yard line. Looking to get points, WIU reached deep into the playbook, calling a reverse pass. Unfortunately for Western, Illinois State was ready and intercepted the pass thrown by wide receiver Tony Tate.

"It's on me, didn't put our guys in a good situation there and at the end of the day, our guys did exactly what we asked them to do, but it wasn't a good call," Elliott said.

Western would hang around, but still not score until late in the first half when redshirt freshman DeShon Gavin scored his first Leatherneck touchdown on a two-yard run.

With injuries piling up, Gavin and true freshman Jordan Schippers were in the backfield the majority of the day, combining for 19 carries, 68 yards and a touchdown.

"I feel like they did great, like it boosted a lot of confidence for them, they ran their tails off, it was something we expected them to do and they did their job," running back Clint Ratkovich (five carries, 45 yards; seven receptions, 93 yards).

But as soon as Western made it a one-score game, Illinois State answered, going nine plays and 75 yards in 4:17 to extend the lead to 21-7 on a Robinson seven-yard run.

"I thought we had a really good plan, defensively I thought we played really well, they rose to the challenge I thought our box played really well, we got movement up front, we established the line of scrimmage," Elliott said. "There were a couple times they caught us out of gaps, this is not an easy offense to defend, Robinson is not an easy running back to defend. I thought our backers did a great job of communicating, what hurt us was we put our defense in some really tough spots today and over and over again."

Western held the All-American Robinson to 68 yards on 21 carries while his backup Jeff Proctor finished with 81 yards on 14 totes.

On Western's next possession, the Redbirds would intercept a pass, then cap their scoring on a Proctor run.

"We have to come back, the good thing is a lot this stuff is self-inflicted, it's stuff we can correct, we have to make that next step next week and eliminate those self-inflicted wounds," WIU quarterback Connor Sampson (34-50-1, 270 yards, one touchdown) said.

Western would cut the deficit to 14 when Sampson hit George Wahee for a touchdown. The Leathernecks would get another shot to get closer, but a turnover on downs gave the Redbirds the opportunity to run out the clock and seal the win.