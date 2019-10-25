Bureau Valley defeated Kewanee in two sets on Thursday — 25-23 and 25-22 — scoring on all three of the volleyball match’s extended rallies.

It also took full advantage of its rotation that placed 6-foot middle hitter Sam Bohm in the middle with 6-9 hitter Molly Bohm on the right post. It was an alignment Kewanee had difficulty extricating itself from in the second set. Bureau Valley reeled off six straight points the first time through and four straight the second time.

Yet, in all other respects, Kewanee’s execution was as seamless and efficient as it had been in any other match during the second half of the season. It was certainly a far cry from its showing with the two schools met Oct. 16 in Manlius. That time, Bureau Valley dictated the tone of play.

This time, Kewanee used its block to transition into ball control. It ran plays to spots all along the net. And for the second straight outing, it played inspired back-row defense, handling attacks and keeping the ball alive.

“They looked great tonight,” said Kewanee coach Claire Nichols. “That was a heartbreaker to lose.”

In fact, the score was tied 11 times in the first set and six times in the second set.

“They played their hearts out and that’s what we like to see,” Nichols added.

In the first set, Bureau Valley worked to a 15-11 lead. But Kewanee came back, with Kendal Bennison delivering a back set to Gracey Damron coming in from the right for a kill that made it 15-14 and caused Bureau Valley to burn a timeout.

Bennison kept up the pressure, putting down a free ball, then assisting on a pair of Emma Crofton kills from the middle.

Bureau Valley turned things its way when Sam Bohm made an attack and the rebounding free ball went right back to her, which she blocked for point.

In the second set, Kewaned jumped ahead 5-1. But Bureau Valley came back, tying it at 12 when Sam Bohm made two big plays. One was a freeball kill coming off a fierce Jenna Nordstrom serve and the second was a spike off a Lauren Wirth assist.

Ailyunn Duarte had a pair of kills for Kewanee. But Bureau Valley answered each of those with an attack from Sam Bohm and one from Kamryn Kolb.

The third extended rally to go Bureau Valley’s way ended with Caroline Konneck’s spike off a Wirth assist to make it 23-19. Kewanee made it 24-22 off kills by Duarte and Dana Eble. Bureau Valley took match point on a Kewanee hitting error.

Unofficial tallies showed Kewanee’s Alyson Shafer with eight kills and Duarte with six kills. Bennison had eight assists and Damron had two assists.

For Bureau Valley, Kolm and Sam Bohm each had six kills and Molly Bohm had five kills. Wirth had 19 assists.

Kewanee ended the regular season at 14-20-1 and 4-8 in the East Division of the Three Rivers Conference.

Kewanee will open the Class 2A regional on Monday against Mendota in Princeton.