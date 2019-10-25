SPRING VALLEY — Kewanee worked on some variations of its offense and generally had some fun on the court Tuesday night.

Kewanee defeated Hall 25-22, 25-18.

Some of the fun was unscripted, all part of the pinballing nature of the game, such as an instance when libero and 5-foot-3 defender Josie DeBord was pressed into making a flat-footed attack from behind the three-meter line. That elicited a smile and good-natured chatter with her teammates after the play.

Some of it was purposeful, however, including Kendal Bennison setting to Gracey Damron for a series of back row attacks or moving Emma Crofton into blocking opportunities, which she twice got to go down. The last was for match point.

But it was sets to the back row that Kewanee was clearly working on.

“They like to have options back there, especially when Kendal gets pulled to the front row and there are only two hitters,” said Kewanee coach Claire Nichols. “If she gets pulled to a funky position, we need the back row to be ready to roll.”

Not all of Damron’s back-row attacks were successful for point, but there was no question she was an active part of the offense. Midway through the first set she had found a groove and was actively calling for sets her way. During that stretch Damron assisted Crofton on a front-row block, snuck in assist on an Alyson Shafer attack, and had three kills, including one from the back row, to put Kewanee decisively in the lead, 24-16.

“Gracey had a good day, a lot of good swings in there,” Nichols said.

Damron finished with six kills and three service aces, two coming on consecutive plays in the second set that put Kewanee ahead 9-4.

Kewanee was poking holes in Hall’s service reception in the second set. In addition to Damron, Emma LaFollette had a pair of aces to start things off and Shafer had two aces to extend the lead to 14-5. DeBord finished with 10 digs.

Hall’s Zoey Morris and Meghan Bernardoni each had seven kills Lilliana Orlandi and Gia Pozzi share setting duties, getting eight and seven assists, respectively. Orlandi also had four aces. Libero Maddie Hultz had 17 digs.

Kewanee is 14-19-1 on the season overall. This match, which counted as part of the Three Rivers Conference East Division standings, put the team at 4-7. It plays host to Bureau Valley on Thursday in its last division match of the regular season.

Regional play starts next week. Kewanee is the No. 8 seed at the Class 2A Princeton Regional and opens against Mendota at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

“We could use a little more experience,” Nichols said. “Mendota’s scouting report is they have some good middles.”

Princeton plays Hall at 6:30 p.m. on Monday.

The semifinals are Tuesday. Top-seeded Orion faces the Kewanee/Mendota winner at 5:30 p.m. while Mercer County takes on the Princeton/Hall winner at 6.

The championship match will be 6 p.m. Thursday.

At Cambridge

Monmouth-Roseville defeated Ridgewood 25-20, 25-13.

Ridgewood’s Kendall Lewis had seven kills. Hallica Warren-Anderson added two aces and two blocks. Brecken Adamson had five assists and Brook Jones had four assists. Madi Jones had eight digs.

For Monmouth-Roseville, Carley Gillen had 12 kills and two aces. Ryley Huston added eight digs, four kills, and three blocks. Setter Delaney Woodard had 18 assists.