In a single day, Kewanee defeated Hall 21-13, secured second place in the Mississippi Division of the Three Rivers Conference and went from being unranked all season to being awarded the No. 8-seeded team in the Class 4A football playoffs.

And a lot of that happened because on a very rainy Saturday afternoon at KHS Stadium, Kewanee sent kickoffs into the end zone, punted the ball deep into opponent territory and capitalized on excellent field position when Hall couldn’t kick itself free of its own end zone.

Kewane is 6-3 overall and 5-1 in the division. It enters the postseason with 41 playoff points. The Illinois High School Association paired it with 6-2 Chicago (Agricultural Science) for the first round of the playoffs.

“They call it special teams for a reason,” said first-year coach Brad Swanson in an oft-repeated phrase this season. In the third quarter, Hall fumbled a Kavon Russell punt and Kewanee recovered for a score. Place-kicker Santos Contreras then made the extra point even after a penalty pushed the attempt back 10 yards. Later in that same period a Russell punt from mid-field went out of bounds at the 5. Twice Hall punts went a short distance, and on the second of those two second chance, Kewanee drove in for a score. Thereafter, Hall got the ball into Kewanee territory only once, and that was with seconds remaining.

“Kavaon’s punting. Santos’ kicking. All that stuff comes back. It’s really big for us. It gave us a short field,” Swanson said. “All my buddies give me a hard time, because they’ll say ‘It’s not a third of the game.’ But it’s a third of the game. And I really believe that. That’s part of our philosophy and we really practice it.”

In fact, punting was the first drill Swanson scheduled when practice opened in August. It wasn’t exactly the Bad News Bears, but it was rough. On that first day, it was a bunch of players booting balls around wildly in all directions, giving the coaches a chance to see who had legs and feet for the job.

On Saturday, it all came to fruition.

One early special teams play almost went Kewanee’s way. A Hall player leaped high for Russell’s first punt that bounced high near the end zone. Judging from the consternation it caused on the Hall bench, it was an ill-advised move. He almost touched it. Kewanee grabbed it anyway and took it to the end zone. Officials whistled the ball dead.

It was, however, the first indication Kewanee was going to be aggressive on special teams. Even so, it backed Hall up. Hall only advanced the ball into Kewanee territory once more before half.

After Hall took a 13-7 lead in the third quarter, Hall attempted a squib kick. It was designed to take advantage of wet field conditions; at best, hope for a turnover, but mostly to kick away from Russell, who had been deep to receive. But anticipating the squib kick, Russell had been repositioned to be among the blockers. When he emerged from that line to pick up the squib and advanced it to the 40, it was a surprise, as shouts of “Where’d he come from?” were heard from the Hall bench.

Russell was injured on the play, kneeling doubled over after the tackle.

“They stepped on my thumb twice in one play, man,” Russell said. “But adrenalin got me up, and I was good to go in the second half.”

Russell not only returned, but was instrumental in the fourth. Russell moved to behind center, serving as quarterback in the goal-to-go situations. He tried to power in from the 1. Though the ball was clearly in the end zone, the officials ruled him down before breaking the plane.

On the subsequent series, though, after Hall couldn’t punt out of its end of the field, Kewanee was back at it. Bruno threw to Russell for a 19-yard gain on a fourth-down play. Tayvian Taylor ran the ball to the 2. Again, Russell went under center, and this time, followed him through for the score. A Contreras kick made it 21-13 with 3:56 left.

“First one was definitely a touchdown,” Russell said. “But we came back better and stronger and we got it.”

Hall on its first possession, an 18-yard pass from Grant Resetich to Austin Heinecke. The touchdown capped a drive in which Marshall Walk had gains of 32 and 12 yards mixed in with alternating handoffs to Cole Wozniak and Heinecke to keep defenders guessing.

After that, Kewanee’s defense buckled down, in part aided by the rain, a slick ball, and two lost Hall fumbles. Walk, a state champion sprinter, couldn’t get the kind of traction to get outside and sprint upfield. Walk finished with 99 yards and Wozniak 76 yards. Walk had only one more big-gainer, a 23-yarder.

When Hall threatened at the end of the half, Resetich taking three cracks at the end zone from just outside the 20, Kewanee defenders deflected each attempt.

In the third quarter, Hall scored on another pass play to Heinecke, this one from the 14. But Kewanee special teams responded on the extra point, tackling the holder. Hall led 13-7.

Hall went three-and-out on the next three series, unable to break free of Kewanee’s defense.

“Our guys got dirty there in the end. They dug their feet in,” Swanson said, adding that linebacker Keyontiss Patterson was coming in to shore up the line. “He was flying around. Everyone else was bottled up and he was making plays all over the place.”

Rusell opened Kewanee scoring with a 15-yard touchdown pass reception from Bruno at 5:30 of the second quarter. The go-ahead score came after the aforementioned fumble recovery on the punt play: From the 31, Bruno spotted Tristan Parks going for the end zone, and connected on the pass for a score with 2:40 left in the third.

Kewanee’s performance was fortifying, Russell said.

“If we play like we did today, we’ll make a run in the playoffs,” he said. “I believe in that.”