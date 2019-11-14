Ticket prices and the pregame itinerary have been set for the Illinois High School Association Class 1A football playoff game on Saturday at Wethersfield Memorial Stadium.

Annawan-Wethersfield is playing host to Morrison in the quarterfinal game. Kickoff is 1 p.m.

Tickets are $7 for all persons (except for babies that can be held, whom are admitted free). Tickets are not sold in advance. They must be purchased at the main gate, which opens at 11 a.m.

Handicapped parking access is available through the West entrance. Contact Jeff Parsons, athletics director, at (309) 853-4205 to make arrangements.

Full-service concession stand will open at 11:30.

Players can take the field at noon. School bands can assemble 20 minutes before kickoff.

The coin toss will be 15 minutes before kickoff, followed by the presentation of colors and the playing of the national anthem. Starting lineups will then be announced.

Halftime will be 15 minutes followed by a three minute warmup period.