The Canton 8th grade girls basketball team defeated Midwest Central 44-13 Tuesday night.

Ella Goforth led Canton with 9 points and 8 rebounds.

Ella Demler added 7 points.

Trinity Rilea chipped in 6 points and 6 steals while Rachel Parry also added 6 points and 8 rebounds.

Ava Wenger had 4 points and 3 steals and Allie Wheeler had 4 points.

Rounding out the scoring was Emma Hamm with 3 points and 3 steals, Jena Goforth with 3 points, and Carleigh Putman with 2 points.

Canton will continue play Thursday at home against Brimfield. Brimfield placed third in state last year.