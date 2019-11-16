NORMAL — Defending Class 1A champion Newark and Illini Bluffs advanced to the volleyball state championship with semifinal victories on Friday morning at Redbird Arena.

In the opening session, Newark defeated Athens 25-20, 25-14. In the second match, Illini Bluffs defeated Norris City-Omaha-Enfield 25-19, 25-22.

Newark (40-2) will play Illini Bluffs (39-1) in the championship match at 10:30 Saturday morning.

This is Newark’s third straight appearance at state, taking fourth in 2017 and first last year. This is Illini Bluffs’ first appearance: Winning the Wethersfield Sectional was the farthest it had ever advanced in 28 seasons under coach Nancy Meyer.

Newark had a .409 attack percentage, led by Madi Malone’s 23 kills. Taylor Christian had 32 assists. Maggie Scott had nine digs.

The first set was tightly played with eight ties in the early going. Megan Williams had a kill that put Newark ahead 13-12. Naomi Sweeney’s kill made it 15-13.

In the second set, Malone went to work, delivering kills on five consecutive plays and putting Newark in front 12-6. Malone closed with a kill for match point.

Athens, led by Caroline Lendy’s nine kills, moves to the third-place match with a 30-6 record. Norris City is 36-2.

Illini Bluffs rallied after trailing 14-11 in the second set. With Hanna Hicks at the service line, IB took advantage of two Norris City errors, a kill by Emma Hicks and an ace by Hanna Hicks to go ahead 21-19.

Hanna Hicks had 11 kills and 10 digs, Hannah Alvey had eight kills and Addie Welsh had six kills.

Both teams struggled offensively, at times. Illini Bluffs had 15 hitting errors and Norris City had 12 hitting errors. Norris City’s Hollan Everett assisted on five blocks.

Class 2A and Class 3A semifinals were played Friday afternoon and the Class 4A semis were Friday evening. Other championships on Saturday afternoon will be Class 2A at 1:55, 3A at 4 and 4A at 8:30.