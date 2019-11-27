ALEDO — Mercer County won five matches by fall and two by forfeit in a 42-32 dual meet victory over Kewanee on Tuesday.

Kewanee won four bouts and two by forfeit.

Kewanee’s Ryan Welgate won 14-4 over Carson Clawson at 113, Kaden Peterson defeated Blaine Engle 12-0 at 126, Diego Jackson beat Trevor Tobias by pin at 145 and Tristan Tucker beat Austin Walker by pin at 220.

Kewanee’s forfeit victories were by Kadin Rednour at 132 and Trevor Simaytis at 285.

Mercer County’s victories were all pinfalls: Broktyn King over Max Kelley at 120, Jon Headley over Garrett Pettit at 138, Carson Tippee over Jessica Martinez at 160, Seth Speaker over Michael Hall at 182 and Tylor Bridgeford over Skylar Summy at 195.

Mercer County’s forfeit wins were by Nathan Taylor at 106 and David Meese at 152.