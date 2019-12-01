DEKALB — Sean Ormiston scored six touchdowns and rushed for 188 yards in Lena Winslow’s 58-20 Class 1A state championship victory over Moweaqua Central A&M on Friday at Huskie Stadium.

Ormiston had TD runs of 23, 35, 1, 5, 26 and 46 yards. The six TDs eclipsed the 1A title-game record of four touchdowns shared by three others: Jay Wessler of Concord Triopia in 1975, Stan Walker of Hampshire in 1976 and Jake Apple of Dakota in 2011. It also set a new mark for most rushing touchdowns in a title game.

Luke Benson connected with Kade Christman on two touchdown passes, a 66-yarder to open the scoring at 9:20 of the first period, and later, a 23-yarder with 11:55 left in the fourth.

Class 2A

Newman Central Catholic beat Nashville 35-14. Connor McBride had three touchdowns, receptions of 60 and 39 yards and a 24-yard run. Brett Newman’s 30-yard interception return for a touchdown sealed it.

Class 3A

Conor McCormick hit Bendon Bishop for two touchdown passes down the stretch: one from 36 yards with 3:30 to go and one from 11 yards with 30 seconds left in giving Williamsville a 46-42 victory over Byron. McCormick completed 17 of 23 passes for 335 yards.

Class 4A

Richmond-Burton beat Murmphysboror 51-14. Nicholas Legnaioli had touchdown runs of 14- and 63 yards, an 87-yard kickoff return for touchdown and a 25-yard field goal. He had 184 all-purpose yards. He also had seven tackles.

Class 5A

Clay Bruno passed for four touchdowns and also caught one in Rochester’s 42-28 victory over Chicago St. Rita. Bruno was 18 of 25 passing without an interception. He had 313 yards passing.

Class 6A

East Louis scored four times in the second half, breaking a halftime tie of 14 for a 43-21 victory over Prairie Ridge. Tyler Macon had two second half touchdown passes to Dominic Lovett of 66 and 7 yards, Darran Perkins had a 90-yard return of a fumble recovery for a touchdown and DeMonta Witherspoon carried it over from the 1.

Class 7A

Mount Carmel rolled past Nazareth Academy 37-13. Quarterback Justin Lynch rushed for five touchdowns — beating the 7A record of four shared by Richie Warfield of New Lenox Providence in 2014 and Sam Brodner of Glenbard West in 2015. Lynch finished with 12o yards rushing. Kenenna Odeluga led Mount Carmel with 176 yards rushing.

Class 8A

Lincoln-Way East beat Warren 12-0. Dominic Dzioban had 8A title game record-setting field goals of 46 and 45 yards and A.J. Henning had a 56-yard touchdown run. The Lincoln-Way East defense forced Warren into nine punts, a missed field goal try of 40 yards, a loss of downs, an interception and a fumble.