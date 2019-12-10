Wethersfield got its first victory of the season, winning the Lincoln Trail Conference girls basketball home opener against West Central 57-49 on Monday.

Wethersfield scored 21 points in the fourth quarter.

Trailing 40 to 36 at the quarter break, Brooke Cheesman fired in a 3-pointer with 6:02 left to tie the score at 41.

Wethersfield made a defensive stop leading 50 to 47: Gabi Robinson got her third block and put Wethersfield on a 7-2 run to close the game.

Lexi Nichols had 21 points, nine rebounds and three assists for Wethersfield. She is 10 points shy of reaching the 1,000-point milestone. Kaitlyn Witte was three of four on 3-pointers and had 17 points. Cheesman had nine points and seven rebounds.

Wethersfield is 1-6 on the season. West Central is 5-2.

At Alwood

Annawan defeated Ridgewood 56-36. Emily Miller had 15 points, Kaley Peterson had 13 points and Keagan Rico had 12 points for Annawan. Annawan went on a 23-10 tear in the fourth quarter to pull away.

At Aledo

Mercer County beat Stark County 59-48. Karlie Stineman had 17 points, Maggie Harrison had 15 points and Shalyn Lucas had 13 points for Mercer County.

For Stark County, Olivia Hopp had 12 points and Kelsey Berchtold had nine points and Riley Menssen had eight points.

Stark County is 5-4 and Mercer County is 6-4.

Other games

Princeville defeated ROWVA-Williamsfield 62-33 and Monmouth United defeated Galva 48-35.