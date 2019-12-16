HENRY — Coltin Quagliano set the tone, netting four straight 3-pointers in the first quarter.

Wethersfield won a battle of sharpshooters on Saturday, defeating Henry-Senachwine 63-59 on John C. Anderson Court.

Quagliano didn’t score again from behind the arc, but others did. Henry’s Jacob Miller caught fire in the second half and finished with six 3-pointers on the night. Henry’s Giffin Self had three 3s and John Rediger had a pair. Wethersfield’s Kale Nelson had two 3s in the first quarter and Waylon Byrant sank one in the fourth.

Henry, which trailed 21-9 early on, tied the score at 48 after three periods.

Quagliano, however, drew fouls. He was nine of 11 from the free-throw line, five coming as Wethersfield pulled away in the fourth quarter.

Quagliano finished with 33 points. Nelson had 12 points and Bryant 9. Wethersfield is 5-3 on the season.

Henry went to 5-5. Miller had 27 points, Self had 15 points, and Ethan Condit had eight points.

At Annawan

Annawan largely pulled its starters after a 31-point first quarter in a 93-11 victory over Leland on Saturday. Annawan went to 7-2 and Leland is 0-10.

Annawan’s Mason Matney had 17 points, Austin Earley had 13 points, Rhett Hulick had 12 points, Zac Harker had nine points while Spencer Foes and Reece Gripp had eight points each.

At Galva

LaMoille-Ohio defeated Galva 65-54. Tanner Lain had 20 points, Brayden Collins had 11 points and Trey Rogers had seven points for Galva. LaMoille’s Marcus Winn had 21 points.