Olney RCHS freshman Tatum David has accomplished quite a number of awards in cross country and will make it hard for someone else to do the same.

As a freshman at RCHS, David has won many cross country races, set records and has won the IHSA Cross Country 2A Regional, Sectional and State, all this year.

She has competed in the Midwest Regional at Terre Haute, Indiana, ran in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Portland, Oregon, and at the Foot Locker Cross Country Championship race at San Diego, California.

The top 40 girls and top 40 boys in the nation ran the course that was curvy and had a hill that the commentators stated was treacherous and you really had to know how to run the hills, down and up.

David competing with the Midwest team dominated the race.

Speaking with Tatum after the race, she was asked if she got out to a quick start, as she had in all of her races. She stated, “Yes she got out as quick as she wanted.” How was the course compared to other courses that you have run on? David said, “The course was curvy, but the weather was warm.”

Tatum David finished the Foot Locker Cross Country race in 17:37.8 and finished 10th in the Nation out of a field of 40 of the best runners in the country.