FREEPORT — Kewanee junior Connor Bryan placed second in the 50-yard freestyle on Saturday at the Pretzel Invitational.

Bryan finished the race in 23.46 seconds, a personal best. The winner, Sterling’s Calvin Sandefer, set both the meet and pool record. Sandefer’s time of 21.71 eclipsed the mark of 21.85 set by Jackson Halsmer of Bryon in 2012.

Bryan also took third in the 100 butterfly in 57.35. He was part of the 200 medley, along with Emmitt Brokaw, Ethan Newton and Calvin DeSplinter, that took fourth in 1:53.18.

Kewanees’s 200 freestyle relay team of Memo Riggen, Cristofer Fernandez, Jasper Brokaw and Newton was seventh in 1:59.70.

Newton was eighth in the 100 freestyle at 56.97, Emmitt Brokaw was 12th in the 100 butterfly in 1:06.41 and Calvin DeSplinter was 12th in the 500 freestyle in 6:31.22.

Kewanee placed eighth in team standings. Sterling won the meet and Rock Island was second.