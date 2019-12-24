WASHINGTON — Wethersfield’s Colton Mosley won the 200-yard individual medley in a triangular swim meet with Pekin and Washington on Thursday, Dec. 19.

Mosley had splits of 26.91, 34.10, 37.59 and 28.98. He finished 12.2 seconds ahead of Christian Buck of Washington.

Mosley also finished second in the 100 breaststroke. His time was 1:05.28. First was won by Essig Winston in 1:04.00.

Cody Mosley was third in the backstroke at 1:13.74.

Wethersfield took second in the 200 medley relay in 2:07.00 and was third in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:49.46.