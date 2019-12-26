The Olney Lady Tigers defeated St. Anthony in their first game of the Mattoon Tourney, 62-31 and was led in scoring by Anna Blank with 25 points followed byTara Hughes, who had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Anna Blank was 9/20 for 45 percent, 6/14 from 2-point range for 42.9 percent; 3/6 from beyond the arc for 50 percent; perfect from the line, 4/4; grabbed 5 rebounds (1-offensive, 4-defensive); 5-assists; 1-block; and 3-steals.

Tara Hughes had a double-double with12 points; 5/10 from 2-point range for 50 percent; 2/3 from the line for 66.7 percent; 10 rebounds ( 3-offensive, 7 defensive) 1-block; and 2-steals.

Jocelyn VanMatre had 10 points; 5/11 for 45.5 percent; 5/8 from 2-point range for 62.5 percent; grabbed 7-rebounds (3-offensive, 4-defensive); and had 3-steals.

Reese smith and Paige Steber each had 5-points; Anndyn Fairless had 4-points; and Haven Doll added 1-point.

The Lady Tigers shot 25/63 for 39.7 percent; 21/49 from 2-point range for 42.9 percent; 4/14 from beyond the arc for 28.6 percent; 8/11 from the line for 72.7 percent; grabbed 32 rebounds (11 offensive, 21 defensive); 9-assists; 4-blocks; 12 steals; and committed 6-turnovers. (Statistics courtesy of Chelsea Kermicle).