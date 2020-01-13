The Lady Tigers continue their winning ways as they defeated Flora Wolfgals Thursday 64-36 and Salem on Saturday, 52-45.

Olney jumped out to a 17-10 lead at the end of the first quarter and continued to push the ball to the hoop leading at the half, 34-17.

Flora tried gatting back into the game in the third quarter, however the Lady Tigers continued to dominate the Wolfgals 50-27 at the end of the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter the Lady Tigers outscored the Wolfgals 14-9 wrapping up another "W"for their 14th victory.

Leading the way in scoring for the Lady Tigers was Anna Blank with 22 points. Kenzie Weiler had 17 points; Page Steber 12 points;Jocelyn VanMatre 7-points and Tara Hughes had 6-points and 12 rebounds.

On Saturday the Lady Tigers traveled to Salem, defeating them 66-52 picking up their 15th win of the season.

Tara Hughes picked up another double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Anna Blank led the way in scoring for Olney with 29 points, shooting 11/21 for 52.4 percent, with 4/7 from beyond the arc for 57.1 percent and 3/4 from the line for 75 percent.

Other scorers were: Sarah Ingram with 9-points; Kenzie Weiler and paige Steber each with 5-points; Haven Doll 4-points; and Jocelyn VanMatre had 3-points.

The Lady Tigers hosted Casey-Westfield on Monday, January 13, 2020 and will get ready for the LIC Tournament at Robinson on Thursday, January 16,2020.