Six local swimmers competed this past weekend in the SPY Snowball Invitational hosted by the Springfield YMCA Swim Team. All six athletes compete as members of the Heartland Hurricanes based out of Effingham, IL but swim as Olney Tigersharks in the summer months. Results are as follows:
Judah Dicks competed in the boys 9-10 yr old age group......
7th place finish in the 100 yard breastroke
8th place finishes in both the 200 yard freestyle and 50 yard freestyle
10th place finishes in both the 100 yard freestyle and 50 yard butterfly
11th place finish in the 50 yard breastroke
12th place finish in the 100 yard individual medley
16th place finish in the 100 yard backstroke
Blair Grove competed in the girls 11-12 year old age group......
23rd place finish in the 100 yard freestyle
28th place finish in the 50 yard butterfly
30th place finish in the 50 yard backstroke
Carly Houchin competed in the girls 11-12 year old group......
27th place finish in the 100 yard individual medley
31st place finish in the 100 yard freestyle
36th place finish in the 50 yard backstroke
Kyler Houchin competed in the boys 8&under age group.....
33rd place finish in the 100 yard freestyle
33rd place finish in the 50 yard backstroke
49th place finish in the 25 yard freestyle
Landyn Piercefield competed in the men's 15-21 year old age group.....
4th place finish in both the 50 yard freestyle and the 200 yard butterfly
6th place in the 100 yard butterfly
7th place finish in both the 100 yard backstroke and the 200 yard freestyle
8th place finish in the 100 yard freestyle
Ben Powell competed in the boys 8&under age group......
3rd place in the 100 yard freestyle
5th place in the 50 yard breastroke
7th places in the 50 yard freestyle, 25 yard freestyle, and 25 yard breastroke
16th place in the 25 yard butterfly
The Heartland Hurricanes placed 2nd overall behind the host Springfield YMCA team. There were 20 teams total competing.
Top 5 team scores:
Springfield YMCA -- 7,626
Heartland Hurricanes -- 1,932
Knox Co. Krocodiles -- 1,845
Hannibal (MO) Hurricanes - 1,673
Illinois Valley YMCA Dolphins -- 1,147