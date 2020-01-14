Six local swimmers competed this past weekend in the SPY Snowball Invitational hosted by the Springfield YMCA Swim Team. All six athletes compete as members of the Heartland Hurricanes based out of Effingham, IL but swim as Olney Tigersharks in the summer months. Results are as follows:

Judah Dicks competed in the boys 9-10 yr old age group......

7th place finish in the 100 yard breastroke

8th place finishes in both the 200 yard freestyle and 50 yard freestyle

10th place finishes in both the 100 yard freestyle and 50 yard butterfly

11th place finish in the 50 yard breastroke

12th place finish in the 100 yard individual medley

16th place finish in the 100 yard backstroke

Blair Grove competed in the girls 11-12 year old age group......

23rd place finish in the 100 yard freestyle

28th place finish in the 50 yard butterfly

30th place finish in the 50 yard backstroke

Carly Houchin competed in the girls 11-12 year old group......

27th place finish in the 100 yard individual medley

31st place finish in the 100 yard freestyle

36th place finish in the 50 yard backstroke

Kyler Houchin competed in the boys 8&under age group.....

33rd place finish in the 100 yard freestyle

33rd place finish in the 50 yard backstroke

49th place finish in the 25 yard freestyle

Landyn Piercefield competed in the men's 15-21 year old age group.....

4th place finish in both the 50 yard freestyle and the 200 yard butterfly

6th place in the 100 yard butterfly

7th place finish in both the 100 yard backstroke and the 200 yard freestyle

8th place finish in the 100 yard freestyle

Ben Powell competed in the boys 8&under age group......

3rd place in the 100 yard freestyle

5th place in the 50 yard breastroke

7th places in the 50 yard freestyle, 25 yard freestyle, and 25 yard breastroke

16th place in the 25 yard butterfly

The Heartland Hurricanes placed 2nd overall behind the host Springfield YMCA team. There were 20 teams total competing.

Top 5 team scores:

Springfield YMCA -- 7,626

Heartland Hurricanes -- 1,932

Knox Co. Krocodiles -- 1,845

Hannibal (MO) Hurricanes - 1,673

Illinois Valley YMCA Dolphins -- 1,147