Saturday’s game against North Dakota presented plenty of problems for the Western Illinois women.

The Leathernecks were facing a difficult travel week, getting back to Macomb on Friday after a long bus ride to South Dakota.

Western was also facing a North Dakota team that had no one else to focus on this week but WIU, having a week off.

The Fighting Hawks also topped Western in North Dakota a few weeks ago.

But on Saturday, the Leatherneck women were able to exact some revenge on North Dakota, winning 91-74.

“That’s brutal travel, they took a charter flight in to Macomb, so you have a home game but we’re coming off an eight-hour bus ride and a tough travel, so that was a concern, plus they play a ton of people and play fast so for Olivia Kaufmann to play 40 minutes in that game at a high level is really unbelievable,” WIU coach JD Gravina said. “She’s in great shape, both mentally and physically. I was worried about the legs, I was worried about a lot of things, then to get down 0-8, it’s like all your fears came true, but credit to our players, they fed off the crowd’s energy.”

The Leathernecks fell behind 8-0, but after a timeout, rallied to not only tie the game, but lead 26-18 after one.

Western would grow the lead to as many as 20 before leading 48-33 at half.

“You almost forget about that start, 8-0 in their favor, not the start we want, but in a game like that, you don’t worry too much because you know there are going to be a ton of possessions,” Gravina said. “But I was really happy with the way, not only did we bounce back from that but we go into the end of the first quarter with a nice lead after being down 8-0.

“That says a lot about our team, and something we’ve been talking about even after the South Dakota game, when you’re playing OK and getting good shots but not knocking them down, then you have to continue to do what you’re doing to get those shots and not trying to play something different than what we’re capable of.”

North Dakota would come out hot to start both halves, but the Leathernecks would respond each time, getting a big win that moved WIU into soul possession of third place in the Summit League.

“That’s something we’ve struggled with all season, sometimes we start games slow, sometimes we start the second half slow and that’s something we need to focus on and counteracting that by coming out strong at the beginning of the game and the half,” WIU’s Grace Gilmore (17 points, four rebounds) said.

UND would rally and get the game into single digits, but despite weary legs, whenever they needed an answer, the Leathernecks found one.

“That third quarter, we’re not playing in good space, we were throwing some lackadaisical passes, we didn’t shoot it well, but I was proud, when they made their run the way we buckled down defensively, guarding the ball screens better, got some rebounds, got some steals, we got to the free throw line and made our free throws,” Gravina said. “We had to make our free throws that game to win.”

Western would get to the free throw line 36 times one Saturday and knock down 28, icing away the Fighting Hawks late.

“From the first time we played them, we knew they were a physical team and I don’t think they could keep us in front and guard us one on one,” Olivia Kaufmann (17 points, seven rebounds) said. “That’s kind of our game, driving and kicking out in good position and an advantage on the player and they couldn’t guard us, all five on five like that, so getting to the line was to our benefit.”

Whenever it appeared WIU was hanging on for dear life and fighting tired leads, Western would string together yet another run to keep North Dakota at a safe distance in the second half.

“It was definitely rough, our coach was aware of that, he definitely gave us enough time to recover and that was helpful because we knew this was going to be a big game where we needed our legs,” Evan Zars (nine points, six rebounds) said.

Danni Nichols would lead Western with 19 points. Carla Flores added 10 and Sam Pryor came off the bench to add 12 while Elizabeth Lutz chipped in seven.

The Leathernecks are off until Thursday, when they host Omaha in the home regular season finale.

“One game left, it’s flown by, people always say that, but especially this year,” Gravina said. “I’m really proud of them, especially what we’ve gone through from an injury perspective, it’s been unbelievable and I feel like we really battle.

“The three through eight in our league is close to 50-50 games, so that we’re competing in the top tier of that group is impressive. I’ve never had a team that their mentality is so positive, they’re friendly to each other all the time, so it’s been fun as a coach.”