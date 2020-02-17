Kewanee has been unfurling the welcome mat to Brockman Gymnasium; opponents keep getting rolled up in it.

Kewanee stayed unbeaten on its home floor this season with an 81-51 victory over Sherrard on Saturday. Kewanee, ranked sixth in Class 2A, has won all 11 at home. Kewanee’s average margin of victory in home games has been 20.7 points.

Its overall win streak went to 14 games.

It was Kewanee’s first test after learning it received the No. 1 seed in its sectional subgroup. Kewanee is the top seed of the Chillicothe regional and will play 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, against the winner of a play-in game between Princeton and Eureka.

Kewanee has two dates left on the regular season schedule, both East Division contests in the Three Rivers Conference. Kewanee plays host to Hall on Tuesday, which also includes senior night activities and a chance to clinch a share of the title, and then visits Manlius on Friday to take on Bureau Valley.

Sherrard is a member of the Three Rivers West Division, so this crossover game did not count toward the standings.

Carson Sauer and Ka’Zeer Johnson each had 16 points and Niko Powe had 14 points to lead Kewanee. Kavon Russell, still recovering from an ailment, added nine points.

To its credit, Sherrard kept pace in the first quarter, which ended with Kewanee ahead 13-11.

The second period was another matter. Kewanee started to force turnovers, picking off passes and grabbing steals near the timeline. Sauer got free for a dunk to make it 23-12. Logan Zarvell then passed an alley-oop to Kavon Russell, whose shot went in easy off the glass to make it 29-18 heading into halftime.

Kewanee continued to produce turnovers in the third quarter. Powe was especially effective defensively. He finished with eight steals and five deflections. Trenton Terry had two steals and Russell had two steals.

Kewanee scored 19 points in transition, 26 points off turnovers. Kewanee also held a 41-27 rebounding advantage. Sauer had nine rebounds, Johnson six and Russell five.

For Sherrard, Eli Hoffman had 22 points and Bryce Davis had 12 points.