OREGON — Kewanee wrestler Ryan Welgat finished his season with a 29-8 match record after winning twice and losing twice during the Class 1A sectional.

Welgat, competing in the 113-pound weight class, won his opening bout with an 8-2 decision over Jaden Casey of Seneca.

In the quarterfinals, Logan Miller of Marengo was ahead on points when he defeated Welgat by fall at 2:55.

Welgat then moved to the consolation round. He won a major decision 18-10 against Joan Moreno of Genoa-Kingston. In the consolation quarterfinals, Zane Pannell of Fulton defeated Welgat by pin at 3:50. In the second period of that last match, Welgat had executed a takedown to tie on points at 6, but Pannell had an escape and a takedown before executing the pin.

The top four finishers in a weight class advance to the state championships. In the 113 weight division, Maddux Blakely of Dakota defeated Brock Smith of Riverdale 10-8 in the title match while Donovan Crumpacker of Stillman Valley defeated Dillon Raab of Lena-Winslow 8-6 with a takedown in overtime in the third-place match