State wrestling

Brandon Hoselton is on track for his third straight 195-pound state wrestling title and teammate Logan Deacetis has a shot at his second consecutive state championship as both Prairie Central Hawks advanced with convincing victories in the semifinal round Friday night at the State Farm Center at the University of Illinois.

Two other area wrestlers reached the semifinals but suffered losses and will now battle for a shot at third place in their respective weight classes. Dwight's Daniel Gutierrez and PC's Josh Woodrey will automatically place, but where will depend on Saturday's wrestleback results.

Three other area grapplers — Dwight's Dillon Sarff, Ethan Faulk of El Paso-Gridley and Prairie Central's Corbin Moser, need to win in the wrestleback quarterfinals to guarantee of no worse than sixth place in their respective weight classes.

Hoselton (56-0) was able to work to a 16-0 technical fall that came in the second period of his 195-pound semifinal against Cade Scott of Tolono (Unity). This sets up the titan battle for first with top-seed Daniel Jezik of Coal City. Hoselton edged Jezik in overtime earlier this season in a dual.

Hoselton, who has won the last two 195-pound state titles, began his day with an injury default victory over Brock Wood of Richmond-Burton. His state-long winning streak is at 114.

Deacetis pushed his second-longest winning streak in the state to 107 with two wins Friday. The first victory was quick as it took the Prairie Central junior just 22 seconds to stick Connor Eaton of West Frankfort in the quarterfinals.

Deacetis then worked for a 16-1 tech fall of Gervasio Marchizza of Auburn in the semifinals. This sets up a matchup of defending state champs for the title. Deacetis (56-0) won at 160 last year and his opponent Saturday is Andrew Wenzel of Dakota, who is the defending 170-pound state champ.

Woodrey (53-2) lost for only the second time this season when Peyton Lind edged the PC junior 220-pounder 5-2 in the semifinals. Woodrey defeated Jadon Mims of IC Catholic 5-2 in the quarterfinals.

Woodrey's loss puts him in the wrestleback semifinals. He will meet the winner of the match between Jacob Waskow of Canton and Coal City's Gage Leake.

Dwight's Gutierrez could meet Prairie Central's Corbin Moser for the third time this postseason in the wrestleback semifinals. Gutierrez won his 145-pound quarterfinal match by an 18-5 tech fall over Allen Catour of Orion. He then lost by a scant point, 6-5, to Anthony Frederico of Althoff Catholic in the semifinals.

Gutierrez (47-6) will meet the winner of the Moser-Jeff Hermann (of Robinson) wrestleback quarterfinal match. Gutierrez defeated Moser to win the Olympia Sectional after Moser won the Dwight Regional over Gutierrez.

Moser (36-10) reached this point with a 7-1 loss to Nolan Throne of Rockridge in the quarterfinals, and then an 18-3 tech fall win over Tremont's Levi Leitner in the wrestleback second round.

Also moving on is Dwight's Sarff at 126 pounds. Sarff lost Thursday to drop into the wrestlebacks immediately. He then defeated Lena-Winslow's Jaden Rice 12-8 Friday morning. A 6-0 win over Marco Spinazolla of Peotone has Sarff (46-6) in the wrestleback quarters — or the “blood round.”

EPG's Faulk will face Charlie Jagusah of Alleman in the blood round after posting two wins in the wrestlebacks. Faulk (40-6) pinned Jose Garcia of Genoa-Kingston in 5:43 in the wrestleback first round, and then stuck Nate Portz of Fulton in 2:18 in the next round.

Dwight sophomore Samuel Edwards (30-8) saw his tournament end with a loss by fall to Nathan Rosas of Harvard in the wrestleback second round. Edwards got there by pinning Taiwan Glover of Chicago (Leadership) at 2:52 in the wrestleback first round.

DTHS teammate Cade Enerson (43-11) also saw his run end with a loss by fall to Makail Stanley of Argenta-Oreana in the wrestleback second round. Enerson pinned Jesus Carrillo of North Chicago in 37 seconds in the first round.